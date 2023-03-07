The New York Giants did beat the franchise tag deadline to get a long term deal done with Daniel Jones, reaching an agreement on a four-year, $160 million deal with their franchise quarterback minutes before the deadline passed. Per NFL Network, Jones will get $35 million in incentives and was set to get the franchise tag if a contract wasn't reached by the deadline.

Since the Giants were able to get a deal done with Jones, New York placed the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley -- giving the running back a guaranteed $10.091 million in 2023. The Giants now have until July 17 to work out a long term deal with Barkley as a result.

A career year from Jones earned him this extension. Not only did Jones have the lowest interception rate in the league last season (1.1%), but he reached career highs in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,205) and in passer rating (92.5). He also added career highs in rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

Jones only had eight turnovers on the season, by far the lowest number of his career as the Giants didn't ask him to do too much with the offense as he became more comfortable with the system. The Giants won their first playoff game in 11 years with Jones at the helm.

