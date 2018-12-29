Giants receiver reportedly dislocates knee while dancing in locker room, lands on injured reserve
Davis, an undrafted free agent out of Bethune-Cookman, had four catches for 40 yards in 2018
Before Saturday, Jawill Davis was best known as a rookie backup wide receiver for the Giants who set a career-best against the Titans in Week 15 when he hauled in two catches for 13 yards. Undrafted out of Bethune-Cookman, Davis is now best known for something else: dislocating his knee cap while dancing in the team locker room and landing on injured reserve, ending his 2018 season.
That's the report, via NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
The New York Post's Paul Schwartz more generally described Davis getting hurt "while horseplaying," but the bottom line remains: His season, like the Giants', is over.
Davis, who was signed off the Giants' practice squad in late September, will be replaced on the roster by rookie receiver Alonzo Russell, who also arrives from the practice squad.
Davis appeared in seven games and totaled four receptions for 40 yards. He also returned 12 punts (7.4 yards per average) and seven kickoffs (24.4 yards per average). Schwartz notes that in Davis' absence, former Browns first-round pick Corey Coleman or perhaps Sterling Shepard could take over the punt-return duties.
Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith still counts Jaguars punter Chris Hanson, who suffered a serious leg injury in 2003 by swinging an ax in the team's locker room that was there to serve as motivation, as a more embarrassing (and dangerous) way to hurt yourself. We'd also include Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte spraining his neck after headbutting a wall following a touchdown.
To Frerotte's credit, he embraces it all, more than 20 years after it happened.
"You know, if you didn't have a sense of humor about it, I don't think that you would ever survive it," said Frerotte on Thom Loverro's Cigars and Curveballs podcast last year. "Because I don't think I go anywhere without somebody talking about it, or asking me about it, or what happened. And they try to be nice, but they really kind of want to be mean -- some people. And other people just want to know what happened."
