The New York Giants hold two top-seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it's possible they could part ways with one. On Wednesday, new general manager Joe Schoen said that his Giants have received calls on both the No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks, per ESPN. Schoen said that they will stay in touch with interested teams, but that it's too early to determine if they will strike a deal.

While holding two top-10 picks in the draft can fast-track a rebuild, trading one of those picks could be in the best interest of the franchise. Just earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles sent two mid-first-round picks (No. 16 and No. 19) to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-round pick, a seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2024. That's a pretty great return.

And it's not just picks that teams are calling the Giants about. Schoen said that he's received calls on cornerback James Bradberry, per MSG Network. He also said he's had great conversations with Bradberry's camp, and that it's very possible he could be a Giant moving forward.

Schoen said at the NFL Combine that he's "open to everything" when it comes to trades. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, in surveying sources at the combine, the consensus trade value for Bradberry was reportedly a third-round pick. This past season, Bradberry recorded 47 combined tackles, 17 passes defensed and a career-high four interceptions. He's due $13.4 million in base salary in 2022, per Spotrac, and trading him would clear some needed cap space for New York.

The Kansas City Chiefs were one team reportedly interested in trading for Bradberry, and with Stephon Gilmore finding a new home with the Indianapolis Colts, it's very possible Kansas City is still interested.