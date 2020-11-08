If you like crazy plays, then you're definitely going to appreciate what happened during the first quarter of Washington's game against New York on Sunday.

On Washington's first play from scrimmage, running back Antonio Gibson caught a short pass and immediately turned it into big gain, but there was one problem: He couldn't hold on to the ball. As he was being tackled, the Giants were able to knock the ball loose and that's when total chaos ensued.

Not only did Gibson fumble it, but the ball rolled 24 yards before anyone was able to recover it. After Gibson lost the ball at New York's 43-yard line, a Washington player had a chance to jump on it at the 28-yard line, but he totally failed. Following that failed attempt to recover the fumble, a group of players from both teams convened on the ball at the 20-yard line AND SOMEHOW, no one is able to come up with the ball.

After the ball was free for nearly 10 SECONDS, Julius Peppers was finally able to jump on it for New York at the Giants' 19-yard line.

There is no play that will ever epitomize this year's NFC East race quite like this one. The football basically represents the division title and clearly, NO ONE wants it.

The crazy fumble was one of two that Washington lost in the first quarter, which allowed the Giants to jump out to a quick 10-0 lead. For a look at the score, plus the latest stats from the game, be sure to click here and head to our live blog.