Giants reportedly attempted to move up for pass rusher Josh Allen after drafting Daniel Jones
Dave Gettleman coveted two prospects early in the 2019 NFL Draft
The New York Giants were the talk of the 2019 NFL Draft after selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 overall. General manager Dave Gettleman did not have time to reflect on the addition right away, since the team would select two more players before the conclusion of that night. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport revealed on 'NFL Gameday Morning' that the Giants also attempted to trade back up with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen.
"One of the guys that Gettleman coveted was Josh Allen, the pass rusher," Rapoport said. "Viewed him as one of the best players overall in the draft. Wanted to take him at six, but needed to take Daniel Jones because they had to make sure no one else took Jones."
Allen had been falling farther than where he was projected. The Jaguars mercifully ended his tumble at No. 7 overall. Rapoport noted that two teams would have picked Jones before New York's next selection.
Gettleman drafted Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the No. 17 overall selection, then traded back into the first round, No. 30 overall, to select Georgia cornerback DeAndre Baker.
New York has undergone several defensive changes in recent years, including trades of defensive tackle Damon Harrison and defensive end Olivier Vernon. The Giants have allowed the fifth most yards per game (441.0) and the second most points per game (31.5) through two games. It is an issue for a team still trying to find their identity on offense.
The team made the decision to start Jones over Eli Manning this week. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has missed time with an injury and wide receiver Golden Tate is still serving a four game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Allen warranted significant buzz this preseason with his ability to apply pass rush. Through three regular season games, he has accumulated six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
The New Jersey native had 62 tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles in 2016. The following year, he had 66 tackles, seven sacks, three pass deflections and an interception. During his final campaign, he had 88 tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and four pass deflections while leading the Wildcats to a non-traditional 10-3 season. Allen was a unanimous All-American. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award, Lott Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
