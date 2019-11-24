Giants reportedly emerging as a landing spot for Jason Garrett if Cowboys and coach were to part ways

While Pat Shurmur's future is up in the air with the New York Giants, the franchise may be looking in the division for their next head coach. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that the Giants are willing to move on from Shurmur and pursue Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett if he's available.

"... The Giants are struggling again under coach Pat Shurmur in his second year. So let's fast forward a little bit," Rapoport said. "If the Giants move on from Shurmur and the Cowboys and Garrett were to part ways, my understanding is the Giants have emerged as a real and legitimate potential landing spot for Garrett, which would be his preferred destination if he can't stick with the Cowboys.

"Back in 2014, the Giants were trying to decide if they should fire Tom Coughlin. They would have fired Coughlin if they could have gotten Garrett. Instead he signed an extension (with the Cowboys)."

This is all contingent if Dallas would move on from Garrett, who currently has the Cowboys in first place in the NFC East with a 6-4 record and heading to the playoffs for a second consecutive year (but there are still six games to go in the regular season). Garrett has the Cowboys with the No. 1 offense in the NFL (446.7 yards per game and 6.7 yards per play) as quarterback Dak Prescott has emerged as a MVP candidate in his fourth season as the franchise quarterback (as explained by CBS Sports colleague Patrik Walker).

Garrett hasn't delivered the Cowboys that coveted Super Bowl title, but he's 83-63 in 10 seasons as head coach of the Cowboys with three NFC East titles and three playoff appearances in the last four years. The downfall of Garrett is a 2-3 record in the playoffs and failure to get the Cowboys past the divisional round, even though the team has three consecutive winning seasons. If the Cowboys fail to advance in the playoffs in 2019, owner Jerry Jones may consider moving on from Garrett ... as this is the final year of his contract.

Shurmur hasn't brought the Giants the turnaround they envisioned, even though New York has one of the worst rosters in the NFL. The Giants are 7-19 in Shurmur's two seasons (2-8 this year) as the franchise has moved on from Eli Manning and ushered in the Daniel Jones era. Jones. Jones has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards and 15 touchdowns for an 88 quarterback rating, but also has eight interceptions and leads the NFL with 13 fumbles, despite in playing just nine games. Saquon Barkley has also regressed in year two, but has been hobbled by an ankle injury. The Giants also have the 30th ranked defense in the NFL, allowing 28.9 points per game.

The Giants are more likely to move on from Shurmur than the Cowboys are to move on from Garrett at this point, but the Cowboys coach isn't exactly a hire that would spark a franchise that has been dormant since winning Super Bowl LVI after the 2011 season. Garrett would be an upgrade over Shurmur, but the Giants don't have nearly the same amount of talent as the Cowboys have. Dallas had Garrett give up play calling duties for a reason, which has sparked the Cowboys offensive turnaround.

Jones certainly wouldn't mind facing Garrett twice a year, especially since the Giants haven't beaten the Cowboys since 2016.