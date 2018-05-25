Giants reportedly fire locker room staff involved in Eli Manning memorabilia lawsuit

If the New York Giants are trying to convince the world there was nothing shady going on with their locker room and memorabilia distributed by Eli Manning and locker room attendants, they are doing a very bad job of it.

Several weeks after the Giants finally settled with the plaintiffs just days before the case went to trial -- and issued a classic "thou doth protest a bit much" statement about not admitting guilt -- the Giants have fired the attendants involved in the case, according to a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

From Raanan's story:

Longtime team employees Edward and Joseph Skiba and Ed Wagner Jr. were let go, multiple sources told ESPN. Joseph Skiba was the team's equipment director. Edward Skiba, his brother, was the assistant equipment manager. Wagner was the equipment/locker room manager. He had worked for the Giants his entire adult life, according to a 1999 story by The New York Times. His father also was an equipment manager for the team.

The case in question involved several men -- Eric Inselberg, Michael Jakab and Sean Godown -- suing Manning, the Giants, Steiner Sports, Giants owner John Mara, the Skibas and Giants general counsel William Heller. The lawsuit was predicated on the idea that Manning and the Skibas were taking beat up old Giants gear and passing it off as highly-valued memorabilia worn by Manning.

Basically the allegation was Manning and Joseph Skiba passed off a random 2005 Giants helmet as one worn by Eli during his rookie season, with Eli even going so far as to sign the helmet to help increase its value/boost the authenticity of the item.

The Giants, when they settled the lawsuit in mid-May, issued a statement, which was never posted on the team's website. It emphatically pointed out that the settlement should not create the appearance that the Giants were acknowledging the claims or admitting to any of the allegations.

"The compromise agreement, entered into by all parties, should not be viewed as supporting any allegations, claims or defenses," the statement read in part. "All parties are grateful to have the matter, which began in 2014, concluded and are now focused on football, the fans and the future."

It would be unfair to paint any settlement as an admission of guilt; oftentimes parties simply do not want to do deal with the expenses and time involved with a lawsuit. The Giants did fight the lawsuit for four years before deciding to find a compromise just days before the trial, and it would be difficult to believe they did not want to deal with the financial repercussions of having to pay lawyers through the trial. If anything, having reputations tarnished -- fairly or not -- would be the biggest concern here.

When you add a settlement with the decision to fire the equipment managers involved, dots get connected pretty quickly. It's odd to say "we did nothing wrong" and to fire the guys who you said did nothing wrong. It would also be unfair to simply surmise the Giants did something wrong by virtue of connecting those dots, but the timing of how this all got wrapped up certainly appears far from circumstantial.