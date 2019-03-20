Giants reportedly meet with Dwayne Haskins ahead of Ohio State's pro day; QB plan still murky

Here's what we know: The Giants need a quarterback, desperately. Here's what seems to be clear based on what we've been hearing: The Giants aren't interested in drafting a quarterback, at least not with their No. 6 pick. Of course, this is Subterfuge Season so perhaps this is all a ruse to throw us off the trail. Either way, here's the evidence to date:

Former Giants executive Marc Ross:

Ex #Giants VP of Player Personnel Marc Ross on NFL Network: "I think (Giants) might've missed their opportunity last year with Sam Darnold at No. 2." Ross said he thinks #Giants will go pass rusher at No. 6 and "bank it all in" on Eli Manning for another year. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 12, 2019

Former NFL executive Mike Lombardi, who makes it sound like the Giants aren't interested in Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins at the top of the draft.

"I don't think the Giants are in quarterback mode yet."@mlombardiNFL thinks #NYG will pass on a QB again in the Draft. pic.twitter.com/6FxbD15lLy — GMFB (@gmfb) March 13, 2019

And finally, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Giants think Haskins "doesn't fit" their team and have not scouted him much ahead of April's 2019 NFL Draft. Again, maybe this is top-shelf smoke-screening because Eli Manning is 38 years old and coming off a forgettable season. Wherever the truth lies, we have another turn in the story.

On Tuesday night, a day before the Ohio State pro day, the Giants had dinner with Haskins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In attendance: coach Pat Shurmur (who was also at Kyler Murray's pro day last week) and offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

General manager Dave Gettleman has said little about the team's plan, but he may have offered a hint when speaking this week with Mike Francesa, who asked Gettleman if Giants fans can expect a young quarterback on the roster in 2019.

"If all goes according to plan, probably," Gettleman said.

That could mean Haskins or Josh Rosen, currently the Cardinals quarterbacks, drafted 10th overall a year ago, who could be on the way out if Arizona takes Murray with the No. 1 pick. Or it could mean Duke's Daniel Jones, considered the No. 4 quarterback in this class and a possible Giants target because he played for David Cutcliffe in college. Cutcliffe has worked with Peyton and Eli Manning and at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Jones physically resembles the Mannings. Some scouts have said that he has similar mannerisms -- how he holds the ball, how he drops back, how the ball leaves his hand -- but he's both more athletic and more inconsistent than the two brothers who were high first-round picks and destined for the Hall of Fame.

A year after passing on Sam Darnold, would the Giants again think that quarterback isn't one of their biggest needs?