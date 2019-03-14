Giants reportedly sign Golden Tate to four-year, $37.5 million deal two days after trading away Odell Beckham

In the aftermath of their decision to trade away superstar receiver Odell Beckham, the Giants have insisted that they have a plan without telling us what that plan is. The plan has yet to be revealed, but on Thursday, the Giants did manage to sign one of the best remaining free agents who also happens to play receiver.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing Golden Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.

Tate was the best receiver still available to sign in free agency. And the Giants certainly had a need at the position after dealing Beckham to the Browns.

In Tate, the Giants are getting one of the league's best slot receivers who ranks eighth in receptions and 16th in receiving yards since he entered the NFL back in 2010 as a second-round pick of the Seahawks. Tate has since played for the Lions and very briefly -- after a midseason trade -- for the Eagles. This past season with both teams, he caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns. He should help the Giants win slightly more games than they would've won without him, but he's not going to transform them into a surprise playoff team.

He's a good player and he deserves to be paid like one, but the signing is still confusing. After trading away Beckham, it certainly looked like the Giants wanted to rebuild. Signing a 30-year-old receiver to a four-year deal signals the opposite approach. Furthermore, while the Giants needed a receiver, they did not need a slot receiver when their only decent receiver, Sterling Shepard, already operates primarily out of the slot.

Per @PFF, Golden Tate played 70% of his snaps from the slot last year in Detroit, 77% in Philadelphia. Sterling Shepard led all Giants receivers with a 58% slot rate in 2018. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) March 14, 2019

From Tate's perspective, he's spending what might end up being the last few productive years of his career with a team that isn't on the verge of competing anytime soon. Then again, if Tate just took the best financial offer, nobody should blame him. At 30, this is likely the last big contract Tate will command.

In the end, the Giants got better by signing Tate, Tate got paid, and the best receiver available is no longer a free agent. That much is clear.

The Giants' plan? Still not clear.

They've said they want to win, but they just traded away their best player less than a year after they gave him a huge contract. They should be rebuilding, but they just signed a 30-year-old receiver who might help them win just enough games to spoil their chances of winding up with the top pick in next year's draft -- a receiver who will likely be past his prime by the time the Giants are ready to compete again with a quarterback not named Eli Manning.