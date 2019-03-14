Giants reportedly sign Golden Tate to four-year, $37.5 million deal two days after trading away Odell Beckham
The Giants found themselves a receiver on Thursday
In the aftermath of their decision to trade away superstar receiver Odell Beckham, the Giants have insisted that they have a plan without telling us what that plan is. The plan has yet to be revealed, but on Thursday, the Giants did manage to sign one of the best remaining free agents who also happens to play receiver.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing Golden Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.
Tate was the best receiver still available to sign in free agency. And the Giants certainly had a need at the position after dealing Beckham to the Browns.
In Tate, the Giants are getting one of the league's best slot receivers who ranks eighth in receptions and 16th in receiving yards since he entered the NFL back in 2010 as a second-round pick of the Seahawks. Tate has since played for the Lions and very briefly -- after a midseason trade -- for the Eagles. This past season with both teams, he caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns. He should help the Giants win slightly more games than they would've won without him, but he's not going to transform them into a surprise playoff team.
He's a good player and he deserves to be paid like one, but the signing is still confusing. After trading away Beckham, it certainly looked like the Giants wanted to rebuild. Signing a 30-year-old receiver to a four-year deal signals the opposite approach. Furthermore, while the Giants needed a receiver, they did not need a slot receiver when their only decent receiver, Sterling Shepard, already operates primarily out of the slot.
From Tate's perspective, he's spending what might end up being the last few productive years of his career with a team that isn't on the verge of competing anytime soon. Then again, if Tate just took the best financial offer, nobody should blame him. At 30, this is likely the last big contract Tate will command.
In the end, the Giants got better by signing Tate, Tate got paid, and the best receiver available is no longer a free agent. That much is clear.
The Giants' plan? Still not clear.
They've said they want to win, but they just traded away their best player less than a year after they gave him a huge contract. They should be rebuilding, but they just signed a 30-year-old receiver who might help them win just enough games to spoil their chances of winding up with the top pick in next year's draft -- a receiver who will likely be past his prime by the time the Giants are ready to compete again with a quarterback not named Eli Manning.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Bears reportedly sign Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
The Bears fill an area of need with a former first-round pick
-
Jaguars don't regret Bortles extension
Both Tom Coughlin and David Caldwell defended their decision to give Bortles a new deal a year...
-
Browns fan has cops called for OBJ joy
We'll see how long Browns fans are charming
-
How Bell's holdout affected bank account
Did sitting out 2018 pay off for Le'Veon Bell?
-
Breaking down the Raiders offseason
After last year's disastrous start, the Raiders seem to have some direction