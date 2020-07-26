Watch Now: Analysis: NFL, NFLPA Agrees to Amendments to the CBA for 2020 Season ( 9:45 )

The New York Giants are moving on from kicker Aldrick Rosas. Per NFL Network, the Giants will release Rosas prior to the start of training camp -- just a day after Rosas was reportedly scheduled to arrive at the team's practice facility for camp.

Rosas was already on thin ice with the Giants and it wasn't all because of his poor 2019 season, when he hit just 12 of 17 field goal attempts (70.6%) and 35 of 39 extra point attempts (89.7%). Rosas was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a high-speed hit-and-run in June: Reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs. Rosas' first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.

Rosas was convicted with driving under the influence in 2016.

The charges from June likely were the last straw for the Giants, who actually placed a second-round tender on Rosas earlier this offseason. Rosas converted 82.7% of his field goal attempts in his three seasons combined, but was under 71% in two of those three campaigns. His 2018 Pro Bowl season was the outlier, as Rosas hit 32 of 33 field goal attempts (97.0%) and 31 of 32 extra point attempts (96.9%).

Rosas was just 1 of 5 on field goal attempts from over 40 yards last season.

The Giants do not have any kickers on their roster, so they will have to sign a replacement for Rosas. Notable veteran kickers on the free agent market include former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski and former Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop. Adam Vinatieri, now 47 years old, is also available.