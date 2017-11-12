Giants reportedly won't bench Eli Manning for rookie Davis Webb

The Giants came into the 2017 season with playoff expectations. Turns out, they're a terrible football team. And as often happens when things go horribly wrong, changes could be on the way. After the Giants were smoked by the Rams, 51-17, last Sunday, coach Ben McAdoo was asked about making changes.

"You really can't look from my chair too far ahead, but you also have to look at getting some players some reps in the game," he said. "So we'll take a look and see if there are any players that we can give reps to that have a chance to be a part of our future."

Asked if that also included the quarterback position, McAdoo added, "That includes everyone."

Except when it doesn't.

The Giants selected Cal quarterback Davis Webb with a 2017 third-round pick but there are no plans to insert him into the lineup anytime soon because Manning is staying right where he's been since Nov. 21, 2004: Atop the depth chart as New York's starter.

"He's our guy," one source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport of Manning. Another source called the speculation a non-story.

Through eight games, Manning is completing 63.2 percent of his throws with 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and three lost fumbles. He ranks 22nd in passing efficiency, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, just ahead of Jay Cutler. A season ago, when the Giants went 11-5 and made the playoffs, Manning completed 63.0 percent of his throws with 26 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and four lost fumbles. He ranked 20th in passing efficiency.

Put another way: The Giants' 1-7 record does not rest solely with their 36-year-old quarterback. That said, at some point, the organization needs to find Manning's replacement and sometimes those trials take place after the season has already been lost.

McAdoo isn't yet at that point because last week he gave his one-win team the "we have a run in us" pep talk, and he presumably delivered it without laughing once.

Good news: The Giants are facing the winless 49ers on Sunday. Bad news: If the Giants can't win that game, never mind McAdoo's "we have a run in us" talk, a lot of folks could be out of a job when the plane lands.