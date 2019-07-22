Giants reportedly won't hold open competition at quarterback, have already decided on Week 1 starter

Giants coach Pat Shurmur definitely made it sound like his team would be holding an open quarterback competition at training camp this year, but it appears that won't be the case.

According to NFL.com, Eli Manning is fully expected to be the team's starter in Week 1 when the Giants travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, assuming he doesn't suffer any sort of serious injury during training camp,

This report comes just six weeks after Shurmur insinuated that there would be an open competition. Back in June, the Giants coach was asked if there was a scenario where rookie Daniel Jones could win the starting job at training camp, and this is what he had to say:

"I think we are going to play the very best player and I know we are dancing around the words there," Shurmur said at the time. "Right now, Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. You see what happens with it. We feel good about where Eli is. He is our starting quarterback and we have a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player, getting himself ready to play."

After giving that answer, Shurmur was then asked directly if there would be an "open competition."

"We are playing around the words again," Shurmur said. "I'm not trying to be cryptic about it. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That is really about it."

If the Giants are going to play the "very best player," then it would make sense for Manning to battle Jones for the right to the team's starting quarterback, but it appears that's not going to happen. Instead, it looks like Jones, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, will open the season on the bench.

If you're wondering why Shurmur hinted at a possible competition if he didn't plan on having one, there's an answer for that. According to NFL.com, Shurmur wanted to make sure that Jones didn't get complacent in practice. The coach also wanted to make sure that Jones would be ready to play whenever the Giants need him, but that apparently won't be in Week 1.

For anyone hoping to see Jones named the starter, it looks like you're going to have to wait until at least Week 2. Manning has been the Giants' opening day starter since his second year with the team in 2005.