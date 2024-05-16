After unveiling throwback uniforms last season, the New York Giants added yet another new classic into the rotation for the franchise's 100th season. New York revealed a "Century Red" throwback uniform, that will be worn for select home games in 2024.

The "Century Red" uniform will be worn up to two games in 2024. The jersey is divided by a thick blue stripe underneath white numbers and tan pants paired with red and blue striped socks. The jersey dates back to 1933, when the Giants made the first NFL Championship Game, while the pants date back to 1925 when the Giants were purchased by Tim Mara for $500.

New York will wear the winged helmet used from 1937 to 1947, including the Giants' 1938 championship season. The uniform will have the "100 seasons" commemorative patch.

New York's current home and road uniforms are based on throwback jerseys. The blue home jerseys were a modernized version of the Giants' design used in the 1950s when the team debuted them in 2000, as the franchise switched back to the lowercase "Ny" logo worn until 1979. The white road jerseys are also based off the team's design used in the 1950s when they debuted them in 2005, having red numbers and red striped sleeves.

What makes the "Century Red" uniforms interesting is how they debuted a year after the Giants introduced a popular throwback jersey from the 1980s-1990s. The Giants wore the "Legacy Blue" uniform, worn from 1980-1999, twice in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. New York wore the white "Color Rush" throwbacks since the 2016 season, wearing the uniform at least once per season.

New York changed its "Color Rush" uniform in 2023, thanks to the lifting of the "one-shell rule," wearing the throwback dark blue helmet (worn with the "Legacy Blue" jerseys) with the uniform.

The Giants have not announced which uniform the 'Century Red" will replace for 2024.