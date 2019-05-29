Giants rookie Corey Ballentine back on the field a month after being injured in shooting

Just a month after being injured in a shooting that took place shortly after he was drafted, New York Giants rookie Corey Ballantine participated in organized team activities for the first time.

Ballentine, a sixth-round cornerback out of Washburn, was injured in the buttocks while leaving an off-campus party. His friend and teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting, which is still being investigated.

"At this time there are no additional updates in the Simmons/Ballentine case other than that our investigators continue to work strong leads in the case," the Topeka Police Department said in a statement, per the New York Post.

Ballentine, per the Post, told Giants officials that he will let them know when he is ready to discuss the tragedy that took his friend's life.

In the meantime, Ballentine is back at work and trying to make the team's roster. He is one of three cornerbacks the team drafted this year, along with first-rounder DeAndre Baker and fourth-rounder Julian Love. The Giants also have holdover Janoris Jenkins, and last year's supplemental draft pick Sam Beal, who sat out the 2018 season due to injury.