Jaxson Dart is settling comfortably into his new home with the New York Giants. Everything seems to be clicking as Dart, selected No. 25 overall in this year's NFL Draft, rubs shoulders with greats like Russell Wilson.

Dart, 22, has worked primarily with the second-team offense behind Wilson and ahead of Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. On Tuesday, ESPN witnessed Dart fire a touchdown pass deep down the right sideline on his final rep of minicamp practice. It's a promising sign for Giants coach Brian Daboll as training camp approaches.

"He's done excellent picking up information," Daboll said. "It's really good to have Russ and Jameis and even Tommy because Tommy has been in this system for a few years here. Kind of the head statesman in terms of that, with all the adjustments that take place and the calls.

"He's fit right in with those guys. He's smart, aggressive with the football, which I like. And then the true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games and things like that. He's progressed since he's been here... he's made improvements."

Dart is working with the second team after getting started with the third team. The and Ole Miss alum also got a few reps in with the first team, an important step in his early development.

"There's usually a level of anxiety at times for young players when they get thrown into the mix," Daboll said. "It's not exactly planned in terms of he's getting reps there. Sometimes we'll just say 'get in there.' Then he's calling plays in front of veterans who have done it at a high level.

"I think that's important. Or, put him with the threes for a while, where he's got to kind of instruct some other guys that are asking questions about things."

Wilson signed to be the Giants' starting quarterback. It's a role Wilson has commanded through the spring and should keep heading into summer. That's no discredit to Dart, who's met every expectation the coaching staff has set for him.

"It's been impressive to see the last couple weeks just how he's prepared and made the transition to becoming a pro," quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney said. "We thought that about him, which is one of the reasons why we liked him.

"But he's done a really good job of coming in here and understanding what he's got to do to make himself a pro and approaching it the right way."