Giants rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta arrested, charged with eluding police and resisting arrest

As the Giants possibly consider a change at the quarterback position, one of their two backups has likely withdrawn himself from consideration.

On Tuesday morning, Giants fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta was arrested and charged with eluding police, resisting arrest, and obstructing administration of law in addition to motor vehicle charges like reckless driving and disregarding an officer's directions.

According to Weekawken Police, police officers stationed at a congested intersection spotted Lauletta driving recklessly. He "attempted to evade" the police officer who directed him to continue in his lane, the police's press release reads. Police say that as Lauletta evaded the officer with an illegal turn, he nearly struck the officer. After Lauletta was stopped by another officer, police say he refused their instructions to provide his driving credentials and exit the car. In their release, police also noted that Lauletta "was involved in a similar incident at the same location" on Monday.

Here's the entire release:

Weekawken Police release a statement on Kyle Lauletta's arrest:



"Upon being directed by an officer to continue in his marked lane, Mr. Lauletta attempted to evade him, making an illegal turn and continuing towards Route 495, almost striking the officer" pic.twitter.com/FIBVhkgugt — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 30, 2018

Lauletta, drafted with the 108th overall pick out of Richmond, has been stuck behind both Eli Manning and Alex Tanney on the depth chart. He's not yet been active for a game.

In a statement, the Giants said that they are aware of the situation.

"We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle," Giants coach Pat Shurmur said, per ESPN. "We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing."

Meanwhile, Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley said that he was "really surprised" by the news.

"I know Kyle really well and it was definitely shocking," he said. "I don't know too much about it to speak on it, to be honest, but I know it's really nothing probably. I know it sounds crazy, but I know it's probably nothing crazy because of the person he is."

Lauletta's arrest wouldn't prohibit the Giants from benching Manning, who has continued to struggle and looks to be at the tail end his career, with Tanney as their backup. But Tanney, 30, doesn't have a long-term future with the Giants. There's really no point in benching a franchise icon like Manning for a player who doesn't have a chance to become their new franchise quarterback. Lauletta was always a long-shot to turn into that guy, but he had at least had a chance to do so.

What will be interesting to monitor is how they handle the Lauletta situation. He was a fourth-round pick, which makes him very cuttable, but the Giants already cut 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb. The Giants, who still need a new franchise quarterback, probably won't want to cut two developmental prospects in the same year.

At 1-7, however, the Giants should be in a perfect position to draft their new franchise quarterback in next year's draft, assuming they don't pass on a quarterback for a playmaker again.