New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has impressed during training camp, mixing in with the first-team offense behind Devin Singletary, but his rookie season may have been derailed before it even got started.

According to multiple reports, Tracy suffered what appears to be a severe lower-leg injury during Tuesday's training camp practice. Tracy was apparently fielding a kickoff during special-teams drills and suffered a non-contact injury. He was fitted with an air cast and carted off the field.

The Giants announced following practice that Tracy had sustained an ankle injury and would undergo further imaging at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Tracy, a fifth-round pick out of Purdue, carried 5 times for 26 yards in New York's preseason opener. If he has to miss significant time, the Giants have only Eric Gray, Dante Miller and Lorenzo Lingard on the depth chart behind Singletary.

This post will be updated with more information.