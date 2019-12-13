Giants rule Daniel Jones out, so Eli Manning will start in potential final home game with franchise on Sunday
Jones is still dealing with a high ankle sprain, so Manning will start for the second consecutive game
Eli Manning will get another chance to win a final game as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants Sunday, as he will start for New York when the Giants face the Miami Dolphins. This will be the second consecutive game Manning will start for the Giants, as rookie Daniel Jones is still dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Manning passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Most of that production came in the first half, however, as Manning threw for just 24 yards in the second half while the Giants blew a 14-point lead to lose, 23-17, in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles. In three starts for the Giants, Manning has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 759 yards, four touchdowns and two touchdowns with an 82.6 passer rating.
"You know, some good, some bad," Manning said on his first game back as the starter, via a Giants transcript. "There are always going to be plays -- could've hung with the receiver a little longer here, made a certain throw there. So, some good stuff but also always plays that could be better.
"All I can worry about is just getting prepared to play. Either way, whether I'm the starter or not, I'm going to be prepared. Just go about my business getting myself ready and getting the team ready to play."
Initial reports indicated that Jones would miss several weeks with the injury, but the No. 6 overall pick has maintained that he felt fine and wasn't bothered by the injury.
"I feel good," Jones said. "I think I've gotten a lot better over the course of the last week. I'm taking it day to day, doing what they tell me I can do. I'm starting to move around a little bit more and it feels good. Keep trusting that process and like I said, try to get back out there as quickly as I can."
Jones practiced earlier in the week, but was a limited participant. It's possible that the 2-11 Giants are being cautious with their rookie quarterback, and will allow their all-time leading passer to potentially end his career as the "starter."
So this could be the final game in MetLife Stadium for Manning, especially since the Giants' season has been over for months now. New York is mired in a nine-game losing streak, with Sunday's game against the Dolphins their best opportunity to end it. Eli giving the home crowd one final reason to cheer? Why not?
