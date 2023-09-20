The New York Giants will be without Saquon Barkley in Week 3, as expected, due to an ankle injury. They will also be without starting left tackle Andrew Thomas for the second straight week for Thursday's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants revealed when their final injury report was released Wednesday.

Along with Barkley and Thomas (hamstring), the team ruled out Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and starting guard Ben Bredeson (concussion). Linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) are questionable. McFadden and Robinson were both limited in Wednesday's final practice.

CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that Wednesday's MRI revealed what the Giants had thought: It's a normal ankle sprain for Barkley. He won't play Thursday and the team will monitor him after that.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll had never ruled out Barkley during the week, prior to the MRI. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell will serve as the top running backs in Barkley's absence.

Without Thomas and Bredeson, the Giants will be missing the entire left side of their offensive line. Joshua Ezeudu is expected to start at left tackle and Shane Lemieux at left guard. New York already made a change at right guard, as Marcus McKethan beat out Mark Glowinski for the right guard spot.

The Giants have given up 42 pressures through two games, second-most in the NFL. They'll have a tough task with backup running backs and the left side of the offensive side against the 49ers defense.