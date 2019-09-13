Giants rule out Sterling Shepard vs. Bills, leaving offense extremely thin at receiver
New York won't have many weapons in Week 2
The Giants are heading into Week 2 pretty shorthanded at the wide receiver position.
On Friday, New York ruled out staring wideout Sterling Shepard with a concussion. The fourth year veteran had been in the concussion protocol throughout the week following New York's loss to the Cowboys in Week 1. Clearly, he hasn't made enough progress throughout the week and now head coach Pat Shurmur and company are shelving him for Week 2.
Shepard is New York's unquestioned No. 1 receiver, especially with free agent acquisition Golden Tate still serving his suspension, so this loss cannot be overstated to their overall offense. Not only will they be without those two on Sunday when they take on the Bills at home, but the Giants have also ruled out fifth round pick Darius Slayton (hamstring) once again and listed receiver Cody Latimer (calf) as questionable.
That leaves Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard, T.J. Jones and Cody Core as the healthy wide receivers currently on the roster for New York. None of these receivers have been able to go over 400 yards over the course of a season in their respective careers, so experience is scarce with this group. Fowler, however, was efficient in New York's opener against Dallas, catching all five of his targets for 40 yards.
Really, the lack of firepower from the wide receivers means more opportunity for tight end Evan Engram and running back Saquon Barkley. Last week, Engram was targeted a team-high 14 times and was able to put up 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Given the lack of talent at receiver, Engram will likely lead the Giants in targets once again in Week 2.
Barkley, meanwhile, caught four of his six targets on the day for 19 yards against the Cowboys. This hardly jumps off the page, but he could find more success against Buffalo after they allowed Jets running back Le'Veon Bell to record six catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
