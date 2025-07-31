As he prepares to assume the starting role on the New York Giants, veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson's reputation precedes him -- in more ways than one.

Though removed from his peak as a Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP contender with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson has gone through a journeyman arc late in his career where his past credentials have given him great credibility. Even so, there's some baggage that comes with Wilson, including the "corny" parts of his personality -- such as a 2018 video where he unveiled his alter ego, "Mr. Unlimited," in a somewhat cringeworthy display that has been easy to make fun of down the road.

During a Thursday morning appearance on WFAN in New York, Wilson was asked if he wouldn't have posted the Mr. Unlimited video if he could go back in time and undo it. But instead of distancing himself from Mr. Unlimited, Wilson once again embraced him.

"I would still do it, man," Wilson said. "I've got kids saying 'Unliiiimited!', you know? We're having fun, man. I'm excited about this year."

The original Mr. Unlimited video was posted by Wilson in May 2018, representing a break from Wilson's typical "boring" personality as the star quarterback of the Seahawks. "You gotta be unliiiimited, you gotta have a thought process of being unliiiimited," Wilson said in the video. "So when people ask you what you're thinking about or what you want to do in life or where you want to go, you got to be unliiiimited. Tell them, 'I'm unliiiimited!' you know what I mean?"

As time has gone on, the Mr. Unlimited video has been used as easy ammunition for satire of Wilson or to otherwise make fun of him. Wilson is now on his third team in the past four seasons after signing with the New York Giants as a bridge starter for 2025.