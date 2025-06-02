Russell Wilson had options in free agency this offseason ahead of his 14th NFL season, but elected to sign with the New York Giants for several reasons. He cited three specific examples that went into his thought process before signing a one-year, incentives-laced contract and believes he can win a championship with the NFC East franchise.

"Here with Dabes (Brian Daboll), I'm excited because his offensive wizardry is really special," Wilson said during a recent appearance on the "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast. "Him and (offensive coordinator Mike) Kafka, a guy who played quarterback in the league, just the rest of the staff, too. People that I know and people that I believe in. I'm excited about the opportunity to play in this great organization."

Daboll was instrumental in developing former first-round pick Josh Allen into a superstar quarterback with the Buffalo Bills as play-caller before helping Daniel Jones become a breakout performer early in his coaching tenure with the Giants.

Wilson went 6-5 last season as Pittsburgh's starter following two years with the Denver Broncos. He spent the first decade of his NFL career as the face of the Seattle Seahawks, becoming one of the league's most dependable passers at the position.

Returning to familiar place

There's a certain amount of added pressure that comes with playing for the Giants in a media mecca. Wilson said winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks at New York's MetLife Stadium is something that lingered in his mind when making his free agency decision.

"The opportunity here is so great," Wilson said. "I don't mind the lights. I don't mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I've been here before. When you walk into a stadium, and my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I'm like, I've been here before. Not just been here but, like, we did this before.

"So, I fundamentally believe it's possible again in terms of being successful again and being at the highest level. I think we got the right guys. ... There's a lot of good pieces to it. And it's a show."

Considering that world championship came as a second-year pro in 2014 and three years after New York's last Super Bowl win under Eli Manning, the league has changed considerably since Wilson's most memorable career victory.

While the NFL remains star-driven at the top of the sport with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning three of the last six titles, since the end of the New England Patriots' reign with Tom Brady, the road to the playoffs for the Giants will go through a tough division that includes the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Playing with a "superstar"

It's a good thing Wilson is surrounded by advanced weaponry, he says.

"Malik Nabers, man, dude's a superstar," Wilson said. "I was watching the film trying to make decisions, trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else, but when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is. He's dynamic. He touches the football, he gone."

Nabers was the third determining factor in Wilson's decision to sign with the Giants, who have only been to the postseason twice since their last ring. Daboll said this month that Wilson will get all the first-team reps during OTAs and the expectation is he will start the opener, ahead of veteran offseason signee Jameis Winston and rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart.