It was a vintage performance from Russell Wilson until an interception late in overtime helped the Dallas Cowboys top the New York Giants in a 40-37 thriller. His costly mistake brought a sour finish to an otherwise terrific showing, but even with the turnover, Wilson seemed to answer the questions about his status as the Giants' starting quarterback.

Coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal on Wilson as the Week 2 starter after his pitiful showing in the season opener. Calls for the Giants to turn to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart echoed throughout the NFL universe. With his grasp on the job seemingly slipping away, Wilson bounced back with a 30-for-41 effort, 450 passing yards and three touchdowns.

"You gotta respond in the midst of adversity," Wilson said after the heartbreaking rivalry loss. "I know how talented I am. I know what I'm capable of. I don't need somebody to convince me of that. I don't need outside praise or criticism to convince me of what I'm capable of."

Not only was Wilson night-and-day more effective in Week 2 compared to Week 1, but he also delivered multiple highlights in the clutch. The Giants and Cowboys traded the lead six times in the fourth quarter and overtime, and twice New York jumped in front with long-range touchdown passes from Wilson. The second, a 48-yard strike to Malik Nabers with 25 seconds remaining, looked like Wilson in prime form.

"This game meant a lot to me," Wilson said. "It was time to answer the call. It was important for me to do that, not for anybody else, just for myself."

Whether the performance lengthened Wilson's leash remains to be seen. It could be a blip on the season-long radar, and the Giants may still turn to their promising first-year option before the campaign ends. After all, Dart did enter the game for three snaps in rushing packages. But despite the loss, Wilson did just about everything he could and needed to in order to shore up his position as the leader of the New York offense.

Don't look now, but Wilson suddenly leads the NFL in passing with 618 yards through two games.

"Russ is a future Hall of Famer, so I never really understood the criticism that was thrown around there about him," Dart said. "I get to see on a daily basis how good he is. You guys just saw a little bit. The clutch situations and him putting the ball in positions to where only our guys can catch it. That two-minute drive at the very end was crazy. He's still an elite player."