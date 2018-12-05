Giants safety and 2019 free agent Landon Collins to reportedly go to IR for shoulder injury

Giants safety Landon Collins -- one of 2019's marquee free agents -- will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that the injury will "most likely" need surgery, but that's not set in stone.

Collins has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants defense over the past few seasons. The 2016 All-Pro didn't notch an interception this year, but he has seven in the past two seasons and a touchdown. He also led the Giants with 125 tackles in 2016, 33 more than linebacker Jonathan Casillas, who finished second on the team with 92.

The Giants have been a disaster the past few years, but they're coming off a big win against the Bears and they've won three of their last four. Signing Collins will undoubtedly be a priority for the Giants since he's emerged as a defensive leader.

Even with the potential looming surgery, however, Collins will draw a lot of free-agent interest. Collins reportedly drew trade interest at the deadline, but even with their struggles the Giants didn't let him go. It may take a market-setting contract to re-sign the safety, but he's proven to be worth it to this point in his still-young career.

The Giants will be without Collins as they travel to face the Redskins on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free).