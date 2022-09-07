Russell Wilson is committed to Denver for the long haul after recently signing a $245 million extension. But the new Broncos quarterback had plenty of other suitors before his headlining split from the Seahawks this offseason. The Commanders, Giants and Saints were among other teams to call Seattle about acquiring the nine-time Pro Bowler early this year, according to ESPN.

Detailing the tension that led to Wilson's Seahawks divorce, Brady Henderson reported that longtime Seattle coach Pete Carroll was resistant to dealing the QB until he and Wilson finally broached the possibility of a trade following the 2021 season. Wilson, meanwhile, had essentially already narrowed his potential destinations to the Broncos, one of the four teams his agent, Mark Rodgers, had publicly identified as preferred landing spots the year before.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3113 TD 25 INT 6 YD/Att 7.78 View Profile

Still, the Commanders, Giants and Saints inquired about Wilson's availability, with NFL Media previously reporting that Washington offered multiple first-round draft picks for the QB. The Seahawks "knew Wilson wanted Denver," per Henderson, "but kept New Orleans involved in the bidding so the Broncos would have to compete against another offer." General manager John Schneider even apologized to Saints brass afterward, Henderson reports, because he essentially ended negotiations by informing them Wilson would not be dealt, only to then send the QB to the Broncos.

The Commanders would go on to send multiple picks to the Colts in exchange for Carson Wentz, while the Saints would re-sign Jameis Winston after a separate failed pursuit of former Texans standout Deshaun Watson. The Giants, meanwhile, enter 2022 with Daniel Jones returning under center, though New York declined to exercise the former first-rounder's fifth-year option.