The New Orleans Saints will continue the quest for their first win of the 2025 season when they host the New York Giants in NFL Week 5 on Paramount+. Spencer Rattler and the Saints tried to keep up with the Bills in Week 4, but ultimately fell 31-19 in Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Giants secured their first win of the season in Week 4 with a hard-fought 21-18 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Jaxson Dart's professional debut. Giants running back Tyron Tracy Jr. (shoulder) has been ruled out.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. New Orleans is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Saints odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Saints are -125 money line favorites (risk $125 to win $100), while the Giants are +105 underdogs. Before making any Saints vs. Giants picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Saints vs. Giants betting preview

Odds: Saints -1.5, over/under 42

The Giants surely got a confidence boost in Week 4 as Dart got them on the scoreboard first against the Chargers and never gave up the lead. The Chargers allow the fifth-fewest yards per game in the league (158.8) the Giants won't be tested as heavily against a Saints defense that is allowing the third-most points per game (30.3). New Orleans is also allowing 118.8 rushing yards per outing, which could open up the door for Giants rookie running back Cameron Skattebo.



The Saints, meanwhile, are no doubt happy to return home after being outscored 75-32 over two road games. Rattler had three touchdowns at home in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, who have a significantly better pass rush than the Giants do. New York is also allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (153.0) which the Saints will need Alvin Kamara to take advantage of if they're going to get into the win column. New Orleans has also fared well in the overall head-to-head series and has one three of its last four meetings with the Giants.

Model's Giants vs. Saints score prediction, picks

The Saints are 1-3-0 ATS this season while the Giants are 2-2-0 ATS, but the model is leaning on the home team to get the job done and get their first win of the season. The SportsLine model projects New Orleans will cover the spread in 52% of simulations. Giants vs. Saints score prediction: Saints 23, Giants 20

You've seen the model's best bets for New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 5 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.