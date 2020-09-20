New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's contest against the Bears. Barkley was extending a carry wide to the right side of the field when he slipped through a leg tackle and was hit by safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley appeared to be headed for the sideline and may have landed unnaturally on his leg. It is unclear when the injury actually occurred as the Giants were trailing 10-0.

Moments earlier, the Penn State product had been hit out of bounds and landed awkwardly on his left wrist. Barkley, who was ruled out for the rest of the game, finishes with four carries for 28 yards, including a game long of 18. The Giants announced that the running back was being sent for X-rays on his injured knee during the first half.

New York has turned to Dion Lewis in the ground game. With Wayne Gallman inactive for today's game, Elijhaa Penny will likely serve as the primary backup.

Barkley, who missed three games with an ankle sprain last season , opened the 2020 regular season with just six yards on 15 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. The former NFL Rookie of the Year added six catches for 60 yards in that contest.