Saquon Barkley spent the entire offseason working on his contract situation with the New York Giants. Barkley got one year on a reworked deal with the franchise tag before having to go back to the drawing board again in search of a new deal.

The uncertainty surrounding Barkley's future took over an outstanding season last year. This time around, Barkley is living in the moment.

"My focus is really on just this season, take it one day at a time," Barkley said Wednesday, via a Giants transcript. "I was asked that before and I said, like I said it before, everyone knows how I feel. I was public about it before, but I think I would be doing a disservice to myself to get too caught up in my future and worrying about what's going to happen and being a Giant for life.

"I've got to live in the moment, I've got to live in the now and like I've said multiple times for five years, kind of a saying that I stole from (Penn State head coach) James Franklin, take it one day at a time, live in the moment and let the rest take care of itself."

Barkley renegotiated his one-year contract on the franchise tag, getting paid $10.091 million with an additional $909,000 available through performance incentives. Given the state of the running back position, Barkley's deal wasn't exactly a good sign for other players at his position.

Take the Jonathan Taylor situation with the Colts. Wanting a new deal in Indianapolis, the Colts gave Taylor permission to seek a trade heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Reluctant to pay Taylor and the Colts reportedly wanting a first-round pick, Taylor remained in Indianapolis and was placed on the PUP list (out first four games).

"I am well aware of it. I'm well aware of anything that really kind of goes on in the league, not just the running back position, but all the transactions and all the stuff like that," Barkley said. "I'm active on social media, so I see all that stuff, but for me, I kind of just stay focused on my own lane.

"Wish nothing but the best for Jonathan. I know he's a special player and I know what he's able to bring to a team. Wish nothing, like I said, but the best for him."

Given what has transpired with Taylor doesn't bode well for Barkley seeking a multiyear deal, especially since Barkley's older than Taylor. When the time to talk contract comes, Barkley will then worry about that.

"Obviously, my contract stuff and everything was public and talked about. I would turn on the TV and I'm seeing myself being talked about. But for me, all that's in the past," Barkley said. "Like I said, once I made that mindset to come here, you've got to be mature about it. No hard feelings about it. So now, my back's against the wall again.

"I've got to go out there and prove it. I'm going to go out there and play my heart out, compete at a high level and do what I do best, not only for myself, but for my teammates."