New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley says there is no question that after his knee surgery he will be back like the player he was before the injury. The running back suffered a torn ACL against the Bears in Week 2 ending his season.

When asked if he would be the same player upon his eventual return, Barkley had a confident response for reporters, "No doubt in my mind."

Barkley didn't even let the reporter finish before he answered the question, with zero hesitation in his voice.

The 23-year-old says he got lucky in a way with the injury, since he avoided a more serious procedure.

"They didn't do an MCL repair, they were able to save my meniscus. My MCL healed on its own. The likelihood of me coming back to 100%, what they're saying, is it's kind of all on how you attack it," he said.

Barkley hasn't been alone in his recovery, he's received advice from someone who is no stranger to making an incredible return following an ACL injury, Adrian Peterson.

After the injury in 2011, Peterson returned in 2012 and rushed for 2,097 yards, the second most in NFL history, en route to being named the NFL MVP.

Peterson has been a blueprint for Barkley. "Someone who's really important to me would be AP. Obviously, when you hear this injury, the first person that comes to your mind is the season that AP had," Barkley said.

He went on to explain how Peterson has assisted him during this time.

"He put me in contact with his trainer, I was able to ask him a lot of questions. Also, I think the day before surgery, I got to chat with AP for a very long time."

One thing Barkley is not currently keyed in on right now is his contract.

"I don't really focus on it. Not really focused on money or anything right now," he said.

The Giants are currently leading the NFC East with a 4-7 record.