As he has often does with opposing defenders, Saquon Barkley dodged questions regarding his ACL injury with the start of the 2021 just around the corner. The former Pro Bowl running back is nearly 10 months removed from tearing his ACL and just over eight months from surgery.

During an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show," Barkley did not give a definitive answer on when he will return to the field. He said he will continue to listen to his body and take things "day by day." Barkley said he has not discussed with the Giants whether or not he would begin the season on the PUP list.

"The focus is to take it one day at a time," Barkley said, "and kind of go with the flow, listen to your body, listen to your team, and listen to your trainers. ... The only I can do is take it one day at a time and keep that approach."

Barkley provided some optimism for Giants fans when asked if he would select himself with the No. 1 overall pick in a fantasy football draft.

"I was told the best thing to do is to bet on yourself," Barkley said, "so I would say why not."

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • 26 Att 19 Yds 34 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Giants fans are surely hoping to see the same player in 2021 who amassed over 3,500 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns during his first two seasons. As a rookie, the former Penn State standout earned his first Pro Bowl selection after gaining over 2,000 all-purpose yards to go with 15 touchdowns. He had just 34 yards on 19 carries last season before suffering his season-ending injury.

Barkley's injury contributed to New York's 1-7 start under first year head coach Joe Judge. Judge's team bounced back during the second half of the season, however, as the Giants went 5-3 during that span while putting themselves in position to win the NFC East in Week 17.

New York significantly strengthened its roster during the offseason. In the draft, the Giants gave Daniel Jones another weapon in first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York spent its next three picks on defense, selected former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari, UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson and Northern Iowa linebacker Elerson Smith. The Giants signed several accomplished pass-catchers in free agency that include former Pro Bowler Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph.

"We added a lot of talent on both sides of the ball," Barkley said of the Giants' offseason. "We have a great coaching staff. We have a lot of great young talent on the team. But for me, it's taking care of today and the couple of weeks leading up to camp, and then when we get into camp, do whatever we can to the best of our capability to prepare for the season and to have the best season that we can possibly have."