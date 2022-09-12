Is Saquon Barkley back? The New York Giants running back exploded in the season-opening 21-20 upset victory over the Tennessee Titans, rushing for 164 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries while averaging more than 9 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 30 yards and punched in the game-winning two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Sunday marked Barkley's third career game with at least 150 rushing yards. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft hit the ground running as a rookie, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first 16 games. Barkley was then hit with multiple injuries and averaged just 41.8 rushing yards per game over the past two seasons. With new head coach Brian Daboll, however, it appears Barkley could be back to his elite form.

Following the Week 1 win in Nashville, Barkley kept things in perspective with reporters. He didn't try to build on the statement his play made to the NFL, and he didn't proclaim himself "back." He simply said it's on to the next one.

"It's just one game, to be honest," Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's how I look at it. Obviously, at the end of the day, I'm excited to get the win. Personally, just got to keep coming in. Something that just keeps tickling me that coach says, 'Just enjoy the process.' And that's something I've been battling in the last few years with rehabbing and injuries. That's been my mindset. No matter what, win, loss, tie, I just want to come here with the same mindset and just keep enjoying the process and come to work every single day. We had a great week of practice and no matter what the result was going to be, we can't let that alter what happens this week. So we've got to keep grinding and keep leaning on each other."

It wasn't just about the stat line Barkley put up Sunday; he looked the part, too. He ran hard, got physical with would-be tacklers and showed off that special acceleration that sparks home-run plays. If Barkley has returned to form, then the Giants could surprise some people.