Saquon Barkley has said repeatedly this offseason he'd like to be back with the Giants. With days to go until the deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach long-term deals, however, the star running back is prepared to stay away for a while, and is considering a Week 1 holdout, according to ESPN.

"Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable," Dianna Russini reported Wednesday. "I'm told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants."

This isn't necessarily a new stance from Barkley. The former first-round draft pick previously hinted he'd consider sitting out into the 2023 season absent a contract extension, and he's yet to sign the $10.9 million franchise tag he received early this offseason. But now that the deadline for new deals is approaching, Barkley could be making a last-gasp effort to apply pressure in negotiations.

Any tagged player who doesn't sign a multiyear deal by July 17 at 4 p.m. ET will be required to play the 2023 season under the one-year tag, or forfeit the tag's guaranteed salary by sitting out the season. As of this week, Barkley and the Giants "remain at a stalemate" in talks, per ESPN. Both sides have reportedly rejected -- or rescinded -- contract offers this offseason.

Barkley is reportedly seeking more than $14M per year on a new deal, which would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid RBs. Only two other backs currently average more per year -- the Saints' Alvin Kamara and 49ers' Christian McCaffrey. The Giants veteran was a centerpiece of coach Brian Daboll's offense in a 2022 rejuvenation, totaling 1,650 yards from scrimmage, but was limited by injuries for much of the previous two seasons.