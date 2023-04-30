With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the New York Giants will resume their efforts to try to sign Saquon Barkley to a longterm deal, according to ESPN. Barkley has yet to sign his franchise tag and is not planning to take part in any of the team's voluntary offseason workouts.

The two sides have been unable to come to terms on the deal after initially beginning talks during the Giants' bye week last season. New York has reportedly made Barkley an offer that would have paid him an annual average salary of $14 million. The deal's structure and guaranteed money prevented that deal from coming to fruition. New York then pivoted to using the franchise tag that would pay Barkley $10.091 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

It's unclear whether or not both sides will pick up where they last left off, or if they will throw away any previous talks and start anew. One thing that is clear is that Barkley wants to stay in New York, and the Giants want that as well.

"My dream is that he plays his whole career as a Giant like Eli (Manning) did, like (Michael) Strahan did, like Tiki (Barber) did," Giants co-owner John Mara said earlier this offseason. "I mentioned to him, 'Look what they're doing off the field now.' I think he would like that as well.

"We'd love to have him. He provides leadership. He's a great player. We'd like to get something done with him at some point."

The 2022 season was an important one for Barkley, who played at a Pro Bowl level after injuries dogged him during the previous two seasons. This season, Barkley ran for a career-high 1,312 yards. He also ran for 10 scores while catching 57 passes for 338 yards in 16 regular-season games.

Barkley played an integral role in the Giants' upset win over the Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend. He had two touchdowns on the ground while totaling 109 all-purpose yards on 14 touches. Barkley has 82 yards on 11 touches against the Eagles. His 39-yard run helped set up the Giants' only touchdown.

"I wanted to show them the guy they drafted is still here," Barkley said of his 2022 season. "I hope I did that. Everyone knows I would love to be a Giant for life, but I really can't give 100% answers."

Barkley undoubtedly increased his market value this past season. His market value is currently projected at $47.8 million over four years for an annual salary of just under $12 million annually, according to Spotrac. While that salary would not elevate his status among the league's highest-paid running backs, it would make him the ninth running back to command a salary that pays him at least $10 million per season.

Christian McCaffrey currently paces all running backs in average salary at just over $16 million. Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook round out the list of running backs who make $15 million annually. Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones and Joe Mixon are the only other running backs who currently average making at least $12 million per season. Barkley proved this season that, when healthy, his talent commands similar compensation.

"I'm not really too concerned with resetting any markets," Barkley said. "I'm realistic. I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years of injuries doesn't help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am."