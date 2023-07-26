The New York Giants have been quite busy this week. After agreeing with running back Saquon Barkley to a contract that has the potential to pay him around $900K more than the running back franchise tag, The Giants announced on Wednesday morning that they had signed star left tackle Andrew Thomas to a contract extension.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed that the deal is a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension. According to ESPN, the contract contains $67 million fully guaranteed.

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, bounced back from a poor rookie campaign with back-to-back excellent seasons, including a Second Team All-Pro berth in 2022. In the last two seasons, he has been Pro Football Focus' No. 12 and No. 4 highest-graded tackle.

Thomas' $117.5 million total contract value ranks second among all tackles behind only Trent Williams. (He remains second if you include the value of the $14.2 million fifth-year option for 2024, though that figure is presumably factored into the new deal.) The $23.5 million average annual value also ranks second, behind Laremy Tunsil, while the $67.5 million guarantee is the most for an offensive lineman.

The Giants have thrown around plenty of money this offseason, having earlier signed quarterback Daniel Jones to to a four-year, $160 million ($81 million guaranteed) contract and interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million ($46.5 million guaranteed) deal. New York is coming off a surprisingly-successful season, having made the playoffs and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the first round after coming into the year with incredibly low expectations. Under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, the Giants have gotten busy locking in players they view as core, long-term pieces, and Thomas certainly fits the bill.