Giants sign former Ravens running back to roster, waive Week 6 starter Jonathan Hilliman
Javorius Allen signs with Giants after a work out with the team Friday
The New York Giants needed insurance at running back, even if Saquon Barkley is close to a return. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Giants signed Javorius Allen to the roster after working out him, CJ Anderson and Akeem Hunt earlier in the day. To make room for Allen, the Giants waived Jon Hilliman, who started for the team during Thursday night's loss to the New England Patriots.
New York had just 53 rushing yards in Week 6 with Barkley (ankle) and Gallman (concussion) out, with Hilliman having 11 carries for 38 yards. He also had two catches for minus-3 yards, which included a fumble that was returned for a touchdown with the Giants down seven points early in the fourth quarter. Hilliman, an undrafted free agent who made the Giants roster, had 30 carries for 91 yards in three games, averaging three yards a carry.
Allen, a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens, spent his first four seasons in Baltimore. He has 1,249 yards and eight touchdowns in his career, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. His best season was in 2017 -- he racked up 591 rushing yards with four touchdowns.
Barkley, expected to be out four-to-eight weeks with a high ankle sprain, was a limited participant in practice for the Giants on a short week, but New York held him out of Thursday's loss to the Patriots. Barkley practicing this week is a good sign he'll play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Gallman still needs to be cleared from the concussion protocol.
If Barkley or Gallman are both out again in Week 7, Allen becomes the No. 2 running back.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Gurley doubtful vs. Saints
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Manning and Jones are a meme in TNF game
Manning and Jones are a meme, again
-
Brady's offense is struggling this year
Kanell and Bell sit down to discuss the Patriots performance this season
-
Chiefs vs. Texans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Texans game 10,000 times.
-
Rudolph out, Hodges in for Steelers
The former Division II star will make his first NFL start Sunday night in Los Angeles
-
Green wants to stay: Bengals 'value me'
Green admitted money won't be a factor when it comes to staying with the Bengals
-
Giants at Patriots: Takeaways, recap
The Giants put up a fight, but made to many mistakes to pull off an upset over the Patriots
-
49ers vs. Browns takeaways
San Francisco runs wild against a Cleveland team that struggled in all facets in prime time