Giants sign former Titans running back Dion Lewis, adding depth behind Saquon Barkley

Less than two weeks after being released by the Tennessee Titans, running back Dion Lewis has relocated to the Northeast, signing a one-year contract with the New York Giants. A league source has confirmed the news, which was first reported Monday by ESPN's Josina Anderson. Lewis, 29, was cut by the Titans in advance of free agency, saving Tennessee approximately $4 million in 2020 and clearing the way for the team to exercise its franchise tag on fellow RB Derrick Henry.

As CBS Sports reported earlier this month, the Giants were among the three teams most expected to make a play for the nine-year veteran upon his release. Now, Lewis has reunited with a handful of former New England Patriots assistants, including new coach Joe Judge, to serve as a complement to Saquon Barkley.

Days earlier, per a source close to the situation, both Lewis and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were exploring a potential agreement, mainly in the name of reuniting Lewis with longtime Pats quarterback Tom Brady. Talks never materialized, however, and the Giants had been on the radar of the RB's camp since the start of the offseason. After a 2019 season in which Barkley missed three games and battled injury, New York was expected to be in the market for more proven depth at the position.

Judge, who served as the Patriots' special teams coordinator during Lewis's previous three-year run in New England, was a factor in the reunion, as was the presence of other ex-Pats coaches like Jerry Schuplinksi. It was not, however, the driving factor in luring Lewis from other teams, per a source: "It was more about a fit and role in the offense." The former Pittsburgh product getting to move closer to home in Albany, New York, was an added bonus.

Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, Lewis spent two years behind LeSean McCoy before brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, then broke out as a member of the Patriots between 2015-2018, scoring a career-high nine touchdowns as one of Brady's top targets out of the backfield in the lead-up to Super Bowl LII. He opened his Titans career as an integral part of Tennessee's offense, totaling more than 900 yards from scrimmage while splitting carries with Henry. In 2019, Lewis was less involved as Henry racked up a career-best 1,540 yards on the ground.