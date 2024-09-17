The New York Giants losing kicker Graham Gano to a hamstring injury and not having a backup kicker dressed heavily contributed to their 21-18 loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Washington couldn't find the end zone, but they made a franchise record seven field goals, which proved to be enough. That was because Gano injuring his hamstring on the opening kickoff hamstrung the Giants' ability to connect for extra points. Head coach Brian Daboll allowed punter Jamie Gillan to attempt their first P.A.T., but after he missed, New York went for two on after each of their next two touchdowns. Both two-point attempts were incomplete passes by quarterback Daniel Jones.

Following that debacle, the Giants signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph off of the Detroit Lions' practice squad and on to their active roster on Wednesday, according to his agent. Joseph, age 30, was unable to win the Green Bay Packers' kicking competition with kicker Anders Carlson as both were cut after the preseason. New York will be his fourth NFL team to kick for in the regular season after stints with the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019) and the Minnesota Vikings (2021-2023).

Joseph kicked five game-winning field goals during the Vikings' 2022 season in which they went an NFL record 11-0 in one possession games. His 61-yard game-winner in Week 16 of that year against the Giants is the longest made field goal in Vikings history. Now his leg will help the Giants get back to kicking extra points again in 2024.