The New York Giants are locking up one of their key figures on defense. On Tuesday, the team reached an agreement with cornerback Greg Newsome II on a three-year, $46 million extension, according to ESPN. The deal includes $32 million guaranteed.

Newsome was playing on a one-year deal he inked with the franchise back in March, worth $8 million, so this uptick to an average annual value of $15.3 million is quite the raise for the 26-year-old. It's also a solid bargain for the Giants, as that AAV is outside the top-20 highest-paid corners in the NFL currently. Over this extension, Newsome is just under Lions corner D.J. Reed ($16 million in AAV) and just above Titans corner Cordale Flott ($15 million in AAV).

In six games played this season for the Giants, Newsome has allowed 53.6% of his targets against to be completed, according to TruMedia. He's also surrendering just a 57.7 passer rating against, which is on pace to be a career high. For reference, his previous career low was a 73.2 passer rating, which he notched in 2023 and 2025 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Nessome hasn't allowed a single touchdown so far this season and just two completions of 20-plus yards. He also has one interception.

The Northwestern product initially entered the NFL in 2021 as a first-round draft choice (No. 26 overall) of the Browns. He spent the first four and a half years with Cleveland before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in early October of last season. Newsome struggled in the Jags secondary, allowing five passing touchdowns over his 12 games played for the franchise.

He's enjoyed a night-and-day difference in production with the Giants thus far, so it makes sense the two sides were eager to extend this one-year pact beyond 2026.