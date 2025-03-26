Happy midweek, everyone! We're almost officially one month away from the 2025 NFL Draft. Which means John Breech is taking the day to scout cornerback prospects for the Cincinnati Bengals (we think). So today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest NFL buzz.

Be sure to subscribe right here to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from big-name free agent news to the latest draft projections:

1. Giants sign Russell Wilson to one-year deal

Getty Images

A quarterback domino has fallen! As the NFL world awaits Aaron Rodgers' next steps, the New York Giants are moving forward without the former MVP, inking Russell Wilson to a one-year deal on Tuesday worth $10.5 million guaranteed. Wilson can earn up to $21 million on the deal, which tentatively situates him as the Giants' 2025 starter, ahead of fellow free agent addition Jameis Winston. That makes two veteran quarterbacks in New York's remade room, and the G-Men still own the No. 3 pick in April's draft.

2. Stefon Diggs to the Patriots: WR gets big deal

Russell Wilson wasn't the only big name to cash in on Tuesday. Stefon Diggs also struck a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, giving Drake Maye a brand new No. 1 target at wide receiver. Diggs can earn up to $69 million on the contract, which should give him ample opportunity to face his old AFC East team, the Buffalo Bills. It's a surprisingly large chunk of change for a pass catcher who missed half of 2024 due to a torn ACL, but Diggs showed in his brief Houston Texans stint he's still a starting-caliber outlet.

3. Titans zeroing in on Cam Ward as No. 1 pick?

Imagn Images

A day after Cam Ward told former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon that an NFL career has "always been [his] destiny," the Miami prospect is emerging as the Titans' top target for the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN. The soon-to-be rookie quarterback is now scheduled for an additional private workout with Tennessee, and while the Titans are still open to trade offers for the draft's top selection, all indications are the club is preparing to make Ward the new face of the franchise.

4. Trey Lance to CFL? Roughriders add QB to list

Speaking of young quarterback prospects, Trey Lance is just 24, four years removed from going No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet the ex-Dallas Cowboys backup has had a quiet market since becoming a free agent earlier this month. Now the Canadian Football League is stepping in as a potential fallback option, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders adding Lance to their negotiation list. It's unclear if Lance would consider a move across the border, but his dad, Carlton, once played for the same team.

5. QBs under most pressure to win a Super Bowl

Getty Images

There's little disputing that superstars like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson headline the NFL's top tier of quarterbacks. Not every elite signal-caller has gotten over the hump in the biggest games, however, which is why Jeff Kerr decided to rank the five quarterbacks under the most pressure to win a Super Bowl entering 2025. Atop the rundown? The league's reigning MVP.

Josh Allen is the all-time playoff leader in interception rate (0.9%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (25-4), total yards per game (311.0), and total touchdowns per game (2.5). He's the only player to average 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game in playoff history. ... So why is there so much pressure on Allen? The Bills can't get past the Chiefs in the playoffs, no matter how well Allen plays.

6. Vrabel reveals why he wanted Patriots job

Mike Vrabel surely thought highly of the New England Patriots' head-coaching job because of his own ties to the organization. But the new man in charge revealed this week that a particular player also captivated him: The young kid under center. Drake Maye is entering his second NFL season in 2025, and Vrabel told OutKick's Dan Dakich that the former first-rounder is "a large part of the reason ... I wanted to be here."