The New York Giants have made it their mission to provide quarterback Daniel Jones, who they signed to a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason, more receiving options. On Friday, the G-Men made another move toward that effort by signing 34-year-old free agent wideout Cole Beasley, according to NFL Media. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson confirmed the news with a report that Beasley is signing a one-year contract. Beasley reunites with his former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator and reigning NFL Coach of the Year in Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Beasley totaled 231 receptions, 2,438 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns in his time in Daboll's offense from 2019-2021. The SMU alum will also have an opportunity to face off against his first NFL home, the Dallas Cowboys, twice in the upcoming season, including a Week 1 showdown on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The 11-year veteran totaled six catches for 35 yards in four games played last regular season, two each between his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Weeks 3-4) and the Buffalo Bills (Weeks 15-16). He retired in the middle of last season after the two Buccaneers contests, but he couldn't resist the allure of reuniting of with Josh Allen and the Bills in pursuit of a Super Bowl. Beasley, listed at five-foot-eight, 174 pounds, has carved out a strong career for an undrafted player: 556 receptions, 5,744 receiving yards, and 34 receiving touchdowns in 11 seasons.

He's set to join a crowded receiver room in New York as they have at least six other players who profile as slot wide receivers: Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jamison Crowder. That list doesn't even include the Giants marquee offensive acquisition this offseason, Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, who will certainly receive plenty of work over the middle of the field. Daboll will certainly have his work cut for him in determining the best ways to deploy a high volume of players with overlapping skillsets in the upcoming 2023 season.