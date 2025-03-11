The New York Giants did not retain either of their top two free agents in the 2024 NFL offseason, watching Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney sign elsewhere and flourish. A year later, the G-Men have taken an expensive step toward trying to amend the losses, on Tuesday agreeing to terms with former Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland on a three-year, $45.3 million deal, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed.

Ranked No. 9 among Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents of 2025, Holland was widely considered the most gifted safety on this year's veteran market, despite missing multiple games in each of his last two seasons with the Dolphins.

The 25-year-old former second-round draft pick will now become the eighth-highest paid safety in the NFL in terms of average annual value ($15.1 million), just ahead of fellow 2025 free agent Camryn Bynum, the former Minnesota Vikings veteran who landed a $60 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. He's set to headline a new-look Giants secondary that once featured McKinney as its top ball hawk, and just added former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo via a lucrative deal this week.

Drafted 36th overall out of Oregon in 2021, Holland has just one interception over his last two seasons, but he was a big-play artist at his peak in Miami, totaling 17 pass breakups in his first two seasons and notably logging a 99-yard pick-six in 2023.

The Giants also agreed to terms on deals with Chauncey Goldston and Roy Robertson-Harris for their defense ahead of free agency.