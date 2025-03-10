The New York Giants reeled in one of the bigger fish available at the cornerback position in free agency, signing former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million contract with $36 million guaranteed, per NFL Media.

Adebo, who will turn 26 years old on July 3, got off to a really nice start in 2024 before a broken femur cut his season short after seven games. Adebo's 44.1 passer rating against as the primary defender in coverage was the fourth best in the NFL among 96 players with at least 60 passes thrown their way.

This signing is clearly a move aimed at generating more turnovers for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's unit. New York only produced 15 takeaways in 2024, which ranked as the fifth-fewest in the NFL. The No. 2 cornerback position opposite 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks was a rotating cast of players, but now the Giants have that spot secured with Adebo.

He is a critical signing for New York because of its NFC East division opponents. The Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles have wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, the Dallas Cowboys have two-time All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Washington Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. Now, the Giants are much more equipped to deal with those guys during their six divisional games in 2025.