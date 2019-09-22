Giants star Saquon Barkley suffers ankle injury that requires help to the locker room
The Giants are holding their breath with Saquon
Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Giants' Week 3 battle with the Buccaneers and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The second-year back suffered the injury on a third-and-5 play with just under three minutes to play in the first half. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones completed a six-yard pass to Barkley before he was wrapped up by Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards. As Edwards was trying to bring down Barkley, his right ankle bent awkwardly.
Barkley couldn't put any weight on that ankle and required help being carried into into the locker room.
Prior to the injury, Barkley rushed for 10 yards on eight carries and caught all four of his targets for 37 yards. With Barkley out of the picture, the Giants will have to lean on Wayne Gallman in the backfield in the second half.
