There will not be a highly-publicized quarterback battle when it comes to the New York Giants this year. On the first day of training camp, Brian Daboll made it clear that the veteran Russell Wilson is QB1 for the 2025 season.

"These guys will be out here competing but Russ is our starter," Daboll told reporters, via ESPN.

Perhaps it's not a shock that Wilson will be the starter when the Giants take the field against the rival Washington Commanders on Sept. 7, but it could be considered a bit surprising that this was formally announced on the first day of camp. After all, the Giants created what is probably the second-most interesting quarterback room in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

New York still has Tommy DeVito on roster, then signed Jameis Winston and Wilson in free agency before trading back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. How long is Wilson's leash in 2025, and what can the other quarterbacks do in training camp and preseason to catch Daboll's eye?

Wilson was a breath of fresh air for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season when he made his first start in Week 7. The 10-time Pro Bowler won six of his first seven starts in Pittsburgh, but then lost his next five starts while averaging under 194 passing yards per game, including the wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After going 104-53-1 during his 10 years in Seattle, Wilson has gone 17-24 over the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos and Steelers. While he has some young talent around him to work off of like running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and wide receiver Malik Nabers, Wilson will still have to perform well once the regular season rolls around to keep his starting gig.