Giants' Sterling Shepard back in concussion protocol, ruled out vs. Cowboys; Leighton Vander Esch in doubt

In a matter of just two days, the New York Giants went from having their best wide receiver back in tow for the Monday Night Football battle with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, to being forced to again rule him out of the contest. Sterling Shepard, who has missed the last three games from a concussion suffered in the season opener against the very same Cowboys, was finally cleared from the league's concussion protocol on Friday, paving the way for him to play on Monday. Following further evaluation prompted by Shepard himself, however, the Giants have placed him back in concussion protocol -- ruling him out for a fourth straight game.

"[Shepard] practiced fully this week and was limited with no contact the two weeks before that," head coach Pat Shurmur told the official team website. "He told [Sr. VP Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer Ronnie [Barnes] on Saturday evening] he didn't feel well, and was sent for examination and evaluation. When he arrived for work this morning, he still did not feel well.

"At that point, the decision was made to continue in the concussion protocol."

Shepard isn't the only star player that might not see the field this week, with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's status very much in doubt for the Cowboys. The second-year phenom and former first-round pick was knocked out of the victory over the Eagles in Week 7 with a neck stinger, but tests confirmed the injury was not major and Vander Esch himself downplayed the severity of it.

"I would've kept playing if it was up to me," Vander Esch said after the game.

The Cowboys believed with two weeks to rest and recover, by way of their Week 8 bye, Vander Esch would be ready to take the field when they visited the Giants at MetLife Stadium. He was listed as a limited participant in practice all week, but none of his practice participation included team drills, and while he's been listed as questionable for Monday night -- he is still dealing with stiffness and range of motion issues that cast doubt on if the Cowboys will allow him to take the field. The resurgent play of veteran Sean Lee will also factor into the decision, being one that will likely be made just ahead of kickoff.

If he's ruled out, it'll be the first game missed in Vander Esch's young career, but his status for Week 10 would be promising -- although evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The same can't necessarily be said for Shepard, who continues to battle a nagging concussion that puts Week 10 and beyond in jeopardy.