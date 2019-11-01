Giants' Sterling Shepard clears concussion protocol, set to play in Week 9 vs. Cowboys

After missing three straight games following his second concussion in four weeks, Sterling Shepard is set to return to the field Sunday, giving the New York Giants a full array of weapons for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in their Week 9 home "Monday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The fourth-year veteran began reporting concussion symptoms the day after New York's Oct. 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, as ESPN reported, and while he's partaken in non-contact portions of practice since then, the early expectation was that he'd be sidelined for an extended period of time. Shepard was finally a full participant this week and has officially been cleared from concussion protocol, though head injuries have been a recurring concern for the former second-round draft pick considering he sustained an estimated three prior to entering the NFL.

Shepard initially wanted to return for the Giants' Week 7 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN, but remained in recovery due in part to his extended history with concussions. He later told Newsday that he's confident in proceeding with this season -- and his career -- despite the repeat injuries.

"I'm not worried about it," he said before Week 8. "This is what I love to do and it's how I take care of my family. Yeah, I do have two kids and think about it from time to time, but I'll make that decision later on down the road."

Signed to a four-year contract extension prior to 2019, Shepard's anticipated return will mark the first time Jones will have him, running back Saquon Barkley, fellow wideout Golden Tate and tight end Evan Engram on the field all at the same time together.