Giants sticking with Daniel Jones, but here's what Pat Shurmur says he must do after ugly game

It's fair to say that the hype surrounding New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has cooled over the past few weeks. After "Danny Dimes" won his first two games as a starter, the Giants have lost their last three, and have been outscored by a combined 45 points.

Following Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Pat Shurmur actually had to answer questions about Jones' status and if the Giants would stick with him if he continues to struggle. He made it clear that Jones is the Giants' starter moving forward, however.

"No," Shurmur said when asked Monday if he would consider making a switch at quarterback, via NFL.com. "I think Daniel is going to learn from everything that's going on. Just like all the other rookies and their playing, they're going to learn from the things that happen. But you have to learn and you have to win games, and I'm well aware of that. I'm totally well aware of that."

While Jones has suffered through inconsistent play just like every other rookie, he has struggled with ball security the most. Jones fumbled three times against the Cardinals on Sunday, which brings his total on the season up to six. He has lost five of those fumbles, which is more than any player in the NFL this year.

When you factor in interceptions, Jones has turned the ball over 13 times in six games-- which is clearly something that needs to be addressed.

"Certainly, ball security is primary, especially for the quarterback," said Shurmur. "He got it swatted out of his hand on a screen. He was trying to hold off, Saquon [Barkley] popped a little bit late. But generally speaking, yeah, he has to secure the ball better," Shurmur said. "I think as you study quarterbacks, they all have issues at times. But it's certainly something that we've got to get fixed."

Still, Jones has impressed overall. He's poised in the pocket, is doing better going through his progressions and has made some throws that really show he has potential as an NFL quarterback. Several of his seven interceptions have been the result of aggressive throws or trying to force something downfield. Shurmur understands this, and wants him to continue to take chances.

"No, he is aggressive, and I think he has a downfield focus, which is good," Shurmur said. "That's sometimes why he holds onto it, because he's waiting for his guy to get open. But there's a fine line there. There are times when we've all talked about quarterbacks that will just quickly check it down and not look down the field. Then there's criticism that goes with that. We want guys that are aggressive. It all comes back to the players and them trying to get the most out of every play. But also being smart, and I think he'll learn as he goes along here."

"We've highlighted [a problem] that needs to get fixed, and that's ball security in the pocket. So, we'll just keep working on that. You just get back to work and try to fix all of those things. But we live in the real world. The real world is you need to win football games, and I understand that. I'm well aware of that."