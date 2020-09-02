The New York Giants are adding even more help to their secondary this week, as they agreed to send the Denver Broncos a late-round pick for one of their cornerbacks. According to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, the Broncos have sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Giants in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick. Yiadom was originally a third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2018, but struggled when given multiple chances to start last year.

In two seasons with the Broncos, Yiadom started in nine of 29 games and recorded 63 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception. With newly acquired cornerback Bryce Callahan missing all of 2019 with an injury, Yiadom was one of the several cornerbacks the Broncos tried out in a starting role last year. With Callahan back healthy and the addition of A.J. Bouye, Yiadom was competing for the third cornerback spot. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos felt more comfortable moving forward with either De'Vante Bausby, Essang Bassey or Davontae Harris in that role.

This addition comes just days after the Giants made a big move by signing former Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan to a reported one-year, $7.5 million deal. New York is clearly trying to fill the several holes in the secondary that were created this offseason. Former first-round pick Deandre Baker is out indefinitely amid multiple charges of robbery, third-year veteran Sam Beal will miss all of 2020 after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns and second-round safety Xavier McKinney could be sidelined as many as 10 weeks after fracturing his foot in training camp. Yiadom figures to compete for a backup role with his new team.