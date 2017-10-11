Giants suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after he shows up, then leaves
No news is good news for the reeling, winless Giants
The Giants suffered an ugly loss Sunday to the Chargers, falling to 0-5 and losing three receivers for the season in one game, including superstar Odell Beckham. Somehow things are getting worse: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie got suspended by the team Wednesday for what amounts to going AWOL.
According to the team on Twitter, Rodgers-Cromartie showed up to work on Wednesday and then decided to tell the team he was leaving (!?!). So the team suspended him.
"DRC came in yesterday, we had a conversation that was personal upstairs," McAdoo said. "He came in today, decided to leave ... we will suspend him."
Asked about whether DRC was being suspended for something that happened on Sunday during the game, McAdoo would only answer "that's all I have for you right now."
No one saw this coming, obviously.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, this rift occurred as a result of some outburst from DRC on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. The team, per Schefter, was interested in disciplining the cornerback after the outburst. Apparently Rodgers-Cromartie wasn't interested in being disciplined. So he left and now the Giants are suspending him. Schefter reported that this might not be an issue that lasts for a particularly long time.
But it is another issue during a week when the last thing the Giants need is more issues. If they galvanize ahead of Sunday night's game in Denver and actually manage to be competitive, it will be impressive.
-
Browns-Texans on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Chargers-Raiders on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Big Ben questions himself, reporters
Big Ben said 'maybe I don't have it anymore' and then criticized reporters for wondering just...
-
Payton: 'Common sense' to trade Peterson
Payton's reasoning for trading Peterson begs the question: Why sign him in the first place...
-
NFL expert picks: Pros backing Saints
SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams professional bettors like this...
-
Trump 'pleased' by Goodell's anthem note
The president misinterpreted Goodell's letter to owners, which forced the NFL to clarify its...
Add a Comment