Giants suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after he shows up, then leaves

The Giants suffered an ugly loss Sunday to the Chargers, falling to 0-5 and losing three receivers for the season in one game, including superstar Odell Beckham. Somehow things are getting worse: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie got suspended by the team Wednesday for what amounts to going AWOL.

According to the team on Twitter, Rodgers-Cromartie showed up to work on Wednesday and then decided to tell the team he was leaving (!?!). So the team suspended him.

Coach McAdoo: DRC came in today and decided to leave. We will suspend him. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2017

"DRC came in yesterday, we had a conversation that was personal upstairs," McAdoo said. "He came in today, decided to leave ... we will suspend him."

Asked about whether DRC was being suspended for something that happened on Sunday during the game, McAdoo would only answer "that's all I have for you right now."

No one saw this coming, obviously.

Landon Collins on DRC: It surprised all of us when we heard what happened. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2017

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, this rift occurred as a result of some outburst from DRC on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. The team, per Schefter, was interested in disciplining the cornerback after the outburst. Apparently Rodgers-Cromartie wasn't interested in being disciplined. So he left and now the Giants are suspending him. Schefter reported that this might not be an issue that lasts for a particularly long time.

But it is another issue during a week when the last thing the Giants need is more issues. If they galvanize ahead of Sunday night's game in Denver and actually manage to be competitive, it will be impressive.