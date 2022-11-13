Saquon Barkley is expected to become the top running back in free agency this offseason. the New York Giants are making sure the star running back doesn't even hit the market.

The Giants already had talks with Barkley on a long-term contract extension, per NFL Network, yet couldn't get a deal done during the bye week. Whether New York will continue to talk with Barkley during the second half of the season remains up in the air, but the Giants are showing a commitment towards keeping arguably their best offensive player in the fold.

Barkley is in the midst of a resurgent year, having 163 carries for 779 yards and five touchdowns (4.8 yards per carry) in eight games for the Giants. He also has 28 catches for 189 yards to give him 968 yards from scrimmage and 5.1 yards per touch -- both are on pace for his best numbers since his rookie campaign in 2008.

The first player in Giants history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Barkley is third in the NFL in rushing yards and third in scrimmage yards. He is one of two players in the NFL to lead their team in rushing yards and receptions in 2022 (Austin Ekeler).

The Giants want to make sure Barkley doesn't leave after a comeback year. They have four months to get a deal done.